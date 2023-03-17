LP team up with PDP’s Mutfwang in 2023 governorship election

Ahead Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship election across the country, the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has directed its governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum, to step down for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Chief Caleb Mutfwang.

LP said the move became necessary to “have a better working relationship with Mutfwang, and to join forces in defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.”

The resolution was conveyed in a letter dated March 18, 2023, and signed by LP’s national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

The letter was captioned “Endorsement of the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State.”

In the six-paragraph letter, the LP national chairman told Dakum, “I wish to formally inform you that NEC has endorsed the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Plateau State.

“The NEC wishes to appreciate you for holding the flag of the Labour Party high and sustaining the party up to this moment,” stated the LP national chairman.”

He added, “You are by this resolution of the NEC expected to accord the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP unfettered access to all structures and members of the party in Plateau State to ensure our collective victory at the polls.”

Earlier in the letter, the LP leadership “noted that the party performed excellently well in the presidential election across the states where majority of Nigerians and Obidients freely gave their mandate to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

LP sources hinted that Dakum, who was believed to have been rigged out of last year’s APC’s governorship primary election in the State, has on the heels of the letter visited Mutfwang, and pledged support for his governorship bid “in order to battle the scourge caused by APC.”

