LSD, CAN join forces against gender inequality, discrimination

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) in collaboration with Christian Aid Nigeria, non-governmental organisation (NGO) has unveiled side by side movement in Nigeria to stand firmly on fighting for gender equality and transforming discriminatory and unequal power relationship .

The movement is made of people of faith, faith leaders and faith based organisations across the world committed to partnering together to challenge barriers to gender justice .

The founding Executive Director of the Centre and General Overseer, Palace of Priests Assembly, Abuja , Pastor Otive Igbuzor, in a paper presentation on Theological Reflections on Gender Justice , expressed dismay that in Nigeria, women and girls suffer systematic disadvantage and discrimination that is magnified for those in the poorest States and sectors of society.

According to him, Nigeria’s 80.2 million women and girls have significantly worse life chances than men and also their sisters in comparable societies .

He said the relationship between men and women across the world is characterised by inequality and discrimination necessitating the need for gender justice .

Also, the Acting Executive Secretary , Monday Osasah, proffered that if traditional and faith leaders work together in unity ,they can transform the relationship man and God and among human beings .

He said Side by Side acknowledges that religious teachings have often endorsed social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender justice, and recognise that people of faith and our religious leaders have a responsibility to revisit sacred texts and promote faith values of love ,dignity and gender justice .

Earlier, the Country Director of Chtistian Aid Nigeria (CAN) Charles Usie , said the movement is from the energy from everybody and it is relevant at this critical time in Nigeria . adding that there is a fault gap and all hands must be on deck to face this challenges .

In his goodwill message, his Royal Highness , Ajero of Ijero Kingdom of Ijero, Ekiti state, Oba Joseph Adebayo, gender issue has always been sensitive in the traditional sense as its consessors are fair to females in Ekiti kingdom .

In his words ” I have male and female priests and we allow them to perform in Ekiti kingdom, we are here to learn our voice that women should be respected and given their views in the society .

