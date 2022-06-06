Lugbe blasphemy attack: Police nab 15, assure of justice



The FCT Police have arrested 15 suspects in connection with the killing of a member of a vigilante group, Ahmad Usman, in the Lugbe Area of the FCT on June 4, 2022, over allegation of blasphemy.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a press statement, Monday in Abuja.

“The FCT Police Command, has arrested fifteen 15 suspects in connection with the violence and killing of late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe Area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.

“The arrest of the suspects follows ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of the 30-year-old Usman,” the statement read in part.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has assured that the Command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book.

“The CP, while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.”

The PPRO added, “Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

