Lukaku to take pay cut at Inter Milan

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku is desperate to stay with Inter Milan beyond this season and the Chelsea loanee is willing to take a pay cut to push through a new deal.

Romelu returned to Inter last summer on an €8m loan deal, giving him the chance to rediscover his form after a difficult year in West London.

This season has been difficult for Lukaku, who has only netted three goals across 15 Serie A appearances, and Inter have already noted that he will return to Chelsea once his loan deal concludes.

According to Tuttosport Lukaku does not want to return to Chelsea and has told Inter that he’s willing to lower his €12m salary in order to stay at the club.

This is an important step forward for the Nerazzurri, who could now realistically consider negotiating a new loan deal with the Blues.

Lukaku cost Chelsea around €113m in August 2021 and is contracted to the club until June 2026, so Inter would be unable to complete a definitive transfer for the Belgian.

