Lukaku undergoes Chelsea medical ahead of club record move

Romelu Lukaku is undergoing the first part of his Chelsea medical in Italy after the club agreed in principle a club-record deal worth £97.5m to re-sign the striker from Inter Milan.

The medical is taking place in Milan, while the paperwork is now with club lawyers, and once that is formalised Lukaku is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Inter have previously rejected two offers from Chelsea for Lukaku, the second of which was worth £85m (€100m) plus left-back Marcos Alonso.

Lukaku, 28, left Chelsea in 2014 after making just 15 appearances there following his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Anderlecht in 2011.

One of the most prolific strikers in Europe, Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 games for Everton between 2014 and 2017 and found the net 42 times in 96 appearances during his two years at Manchester United before signing for Inter in 2019.

He scored 24 goals in Serie A last season, helping Inter to their first Scudetto in 11 years as the club put an end to Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian top-flight champions.