Lukman, APC stakeholders to Buhari: Choose presidential candidate, risk your integrity

There are voices of opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea to the governors to support his wish to pick his successor as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 general elections.

A number of party stakeholders who spoke against the move said it would not be in the party’s interest to take such decision, saying it could nail the APC’s chances in next year’s poll.

What Buhari said

Buhari, had during a meeting with the APC governors Tuesday, begged that he be allowed the privilege of choosing his successor like the governors did in their various states.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“Allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” the president had said.

Stakeholders kick

Leading the pack of those opposed to the move, a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) Mohd Salihu Lukman urged President Buhari to be conscious of his legacies and avoid falling into the temptation of unilaterally picking his successor.

Lukman, who is the APC national vice chairman (North-west), gave the advice Wednesday in an open letter to President Buhari in Abuja.

Noting that it would be “democratically risky and very costly” to allow the President do so, Lukman urged Buhari not to copy what he described as the anti-democratic credentials of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who foisted his successor, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and allegedly went on to rig the general election to ensure his emergence as President.

The missive is titled “Succession and 2023 APC Presidential Candidate: Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Noting that ordinarily, this should not be a problem as both party members and leaders will always trust the president’s judgment, the APC official however noted that “the big worry is whether loyal party leaders and members should just reduce themselves to being ordinary observers when very sensitive issues with very high potential to diminish and damage Your Excellency’s revered status in the country is being considered.”

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) noted that it was important therefore to caution APC to keep faith with basic tenets of democracy as its major campaign message to Nigerians for the 2023 elections.

“This was eloquently highlighted in Your Excellency’s message to our Progressive Governors when you stated that ‘the key to electoral successes is the ability to hold consultations and for members to put the nation above other interests.’

“The temptation for leaders to choose their successors is democratically risky and very costly. If in 2013/2014, Your Excellency could submit yourself to internal democratic processes, it is important that your successor also follows the same process.

“It may also be necessary to highlight that a major disadvantage with succession arrangement whereby Governors chose their successors is that it negatively affects relationship between the successor and the predecessor, which undermines capacity to influence actions or inactions of successors by their predecessors.

“Your Excellency, since the period of negotiating the merger that produced our party APC, I have been a proponent of ensuring that our party takes every step to preserve our leaders who could exercise moral authority.

“This means that leaders who are highly respected on account of their standing in society should not hold elective or appointive positions.”

Other stakeholders

Expressing similar concern, some APC stakeholders called on the president and the party leadership to allow a level playing field for all the presidential aspirants on the party’s platform.

Speaking under the aegis of APC National Stakeholders, they warned that anything short of free and fair presidential primaries could spell doom for the party at the 2023 poll.

Convener of the group, Aliyu Audu at a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, said the best legacy President Buhari could leave for the APC and Nigeria as a whole is the legacy of a deeply entrenched democratic process where Nigerians can freely choose who represents them at whatever level in free, fair, credible and transparent processes.

It decried the infightings among party stalwarts in the aftermath of the states, national assemblies and governorship primaries across the country.

The group wondered why President Buhari who emerged flag bearer of the party through a free, fair and credibly contested democratic process in 2015 and also won re-election through the same process in 2019, was being tempted to breach the tenets of democracy.

“At this point in the life of the APC, winning the 2023 presidential election is equally as important as who flies the flag of the party in the election, especially if protecting the legacies that the Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration has put in place in the last 7 years is of great concern.

“What guarantees victory for many political is not just who the candidate is, but the process through which they emerge. If the process is flawed so much as to leave members disenchanted, you are already on your way to losing the election.

“For the APC to avoid finding itself on this path, it must not make the mistake of forcing anyone on the party in whatever guise. The president is free and has the right to have his choice of candidate.

“But let everyone be made to test their popularity in the field so that representatives of the party in the form of delegates will choose who they deem to be the best, more qualified and popular to win us the 2023 presidential election.

“It is imperative to remind the president that he is supposed to be the moral compass for us as members of the party and Nigerians as a whole.

“As the president and leader of the party, it is a moral responsibility that he set examples for the governors and future elected leaders to emulate and not the other way round,” they said.

Dino weighs in too…

Also weighing in, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, kicked against the planned move.

In a statement Wednesday, Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the request as dictatorial and inhumane.

He said: “Yesterday the president made a statement that is sacrilegious, unconstitutional, dictatorial and shows some very inhumane tendencies. The president said the governors of APC should support him to choose his successor.

“The president deliberately used the word successor not flag bearer or candidate of the APC. That statement has some negative import. And the negative concomitant effect is that the president wants to impose a president on Nigerians. We’re in a democracy. We’ll not allow imposition. We’ll not allow the president to handle this country as if we are under a monarchial or hereditary system of government.

“It is sacrilegious, abominable and undemocratic for the president to talk about a successor in an election that has not been conducted. If he says they should support him to get a candidate, that’s another case.

“So I am calling the attention of Nigerians to be on the alert. Because the battle to salvage this country from his economic scavengers is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We’ll not back down to defend our democracy.”

It could backfire – Ex-minister

Similarly, a former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu said the plan by the president could backfire.

Featuring on Channels TV, Wednesday, the former minister advised that delegates should be allowed to pick their preferred candidate.

“I will appeal to Mr President to appeal to our governors that they should, as democrats, as progressives, ensure that a level playing field is provided for all aspirants.

“Let delegates from every nook and cranny of this country have an opportunity to make their choices so that Nigerians will see that we are doing better than the other parties.

“We have had several states in the past where governors attempted to bring in their preferred candidates over and above what is equitable and it has backfired.

“It is not a standard that we must try to build on. We are a democratic party and the fact that some governors have in the past imposed candidates cannot be a justification for us to continue to perpetuate anti-democratic (acts).

“They should not bamboozle people, they should not intimidate, they should not do anything that will compromise the right to fairness in bringing in new candidates,” the former minister said.

While saying the 2023 election would be different from the previous ones, Shittu said: “In 2019, it was essentially a two-party affair but this year, with what we have seen with the NNPP coming up, with Labour Party coming up with a very strong candidate in Peter Obi, we must appreciate that actions will naturally have consequences.

“We must learn from our circumstances, we must learn from our environment and know that it may not be as easy as we think. We must also be warned now that the youths are coming up, stronger and more agitated for change.

“We must be able to give the impression to the general public, particularly the youths, that we are being fair to all aspirants and that as democrats, as progressives, we are not giving the impression that some people are being over-pampered above others.”

Arewa youth want Osinbajo

Amidst the growing opposition to the president’s position, the Arewa Youth and Women group has urged Buhari to pick Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking under the auspices of Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women for PY0 2023, the group said Osinbajo is the best man for the job and should be handed the mantle of leadership, having performed creditably well when he was entrusted with the role in acting capacity during President Buhari’s medical leave of absence.

Speaking through their spokesman, Mohammed Lawal, the group said: “Having solicited that he wants to pick his successor, President Buhari should be given all the support to do that since he knows best the challenges facing Nigeria, just as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo equally knows well what the challenges are and would hit the ground running if given the chance rather than other aspirants who may not know where to start since they are not exposed to the full gamut of the nation.

“The phrase “I solicit your support in picking my successor” is certainly a divine voice guiding the president to steer in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job. Though there are many presidential aspirants, only one of them is standing taller, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted. A man who has been president in acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment Ceasar and exceptional political breed of rare kind.

“Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is a favorite in line of aspirants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. His previous antecedents that says much about him, record breaking performances that have earned him nothing other than an unadulterated respect, love, reverence and admiration by the people.

“Across Nigeria, from North to South, East to West you find Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausas, Yoruba, Igbo, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ekwere, Ishakiri and others for unity, peace and development to prevail in Nigeria. He is a detribalised Nigerian, a man who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, indeed, a symbol of national unity.

“A leader with impeccable qualities of leadership, one of the best and rare politicians of our time. This intelligent pillar of hope, vibrant, discipline leader and bulldozer of work has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience. As a classroom teacher, he was the teacher’s teacher, full of knowledge and intellect, with easy methods of impacting into others, cherished and admired by both staff and students.”

Ayade hosts Tinubu

Also, Cross Rivers state Governor Ben Ayade has canvassed the need for the southern part of the country to produce the next president of Nigeria, saying with the expiration of eight years of Buhari next year, it is the turn of the South.

The governor said zoning idea came about to ensure an egalitarian and equitable power sharing in the country.

He spoke when he hosted APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Calabar.

“Zoning is a provision of our constitution to ensure balancing. It should not be about ethnic or regional domination, but balancing. It’s the turn of Southern Nigeria in 2023,” he said.

While noting that the country was in dire need of change and a new way of doing things, Ayade contended that with Nigeria’s potential “as around Number 7 in the world in terms of oil and gas deposit, it is regrettable that the country is still importing petrol to meet its local demand.”

He described the former Lagos state governor as a trans-generational leader and political strategist, noting that the aspirant “has the capacity, experience and exposure to lead and is more than qualified to be Nigeria’s president.”

Ayade said he had a long standing excellent relationship with the former lawmaker, adding that each time he sought his advice on issues, he always got it.

“Thank you for your insensitivity to party affiliation, to age difference, to religion and to ethnicity,” he added.

