Lulu hails IHS for donating boarding materials to Fosla Academy

Former NFF President Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has appreciated the management of IHS (Towers and Strength), a non governmental organization for donating boarding materials worth over N3 million to his pet project, Fosla Academy Abuja.

An excited Lulu said the donation which is the first to the Academy since its inception 10 years ago, will serve as a motivation for him to continue to support the indigent students who are naturally endowed in the game of football to combine their career with education.

He said that the Academy which is the first privately owned football college in Nigeria, has remained committed in sponsoring the indigent students from secondary school to University level. He further revealed that Fosla Academy have over 80 percent of its students on scholarship, with over 40 students studying various academic programs at the Nasarawa State University Keffi.

Lulu said the donation from IHS will go a long way in supporting the students in achieving their life ambitions.

Items donated to the Academy includes 100 six inches mattress, 20 dinning tables, 20 dinning chairs and 63 inches LG coloured television.

Related

No tags for this post.