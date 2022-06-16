Lunguda-Waja crisis: Police arrest 5 suspects with firearms in Gombe 

The Gombe state Police command has arrested five youth for possession of illegal firearms in the state.

The state Police commissioner, Mr Ishola Babatunde Baba’ita, stated in a press statement issued Thursday in Gombe.

He said the suspects are also accused of culpability in the recent Lunguda and Waja communal crisis in the state.

The suspects, namely; Usman Yakubu ‘m’ aged 36yrs of Lafiya Lamurde of Adamawa State, Waja by tribe, Sunusi Yaskuma ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Lafiya Lamurde, Waja by tribe David Sale ‘m’ aged 34yrs Lunguda by tribe, and Chimabe Sale Pwahari ‘m’ aged 30yrs Lunguda by tribe.

“Suspects were arrested by the joint team of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police led by Captain Akeem A. M on special duty at Nyuwar village of Balanga LGA of Gombe state.

“The suspects have confessed to have participated in the recent clash between Lunguda and Waja crisis, where three single barrel guns were recovered from them.

“Suspect’s are suspected to be hired fighters by one of the two tribes, Waja or Lunguda who recently engaged themselves in a communal clash. Suspects have confessed to the crime and the case is under investigation at the SCID Gombe,” the release reads.

The police boss said items recovered as exhibits from the suspects are one cutlass, three knives, one bow charms and one quiver containing 52 arrows.

