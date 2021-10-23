Luxembourg: Nigerian envoy to Belgium urges bilateral relations

Four months after he presented his Letters of Credence to His Royal Majesty, Philippe 1, the Belgian King, the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Chiedu Onowu, has presented his Letters of Credence to the Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

During their discussion, Onowu harped on the need to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Luxembourg, especially in the areas of trade, education, and health.

In his remarks, The Grand Duke assured him of his country’s support during his tour of duty.

Blueprint recalls that just last month, Ambassador Onowu hosted members of the Belgium Luxemburg Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (BLNCC) at an event tagged, “Ambassador meet and Greet,” where he said Nigeria should be the destination of every investor as the largest economy in Africa.

At the event, Onowu also revealed that the present administration had worked tirelessly to diversify the economy beyond oil by creating opportunities for investment in the non-oil sector, especially in the areas of agriculture, ICT, health, manufacturing, construction and other sectors with positive results.

It would be recalled that in July, Ambassador Onowu presented his Letters of Credence to Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

He also presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in September.

“The European Commission has involved itself in supporting the government of Nigeria to reduce poverty, through improving governance, expanding social equity and maintaining economic growth over the years, while the European Council defines the EU’s overall political direction and priorities.”