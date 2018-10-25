l’ve no plans to leave APC- Sylva

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and All Progressives Congress (APC) factional governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, has debunked insinuations that he was on his way out of the party.

Sylva in a statement signed by Media Assistant, Julius Bokoru, yesterday dismissed the rumoured defection as one of the lies sponsored by his detractors solely to attempt to destroy his political image.

Further, he jettisoned the allegation and described the PDP which was said to be his next political destination “as a floundering party and churning in the throes of its last days”.

“Ordinarily, Chief Sylva would have stepped over this most mundane rumour cooked by the basest of minds but for his teeming supporters, members of the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Bayelsa State who this rumour is aimed at

“Let it be established that Chief Timipre Sylva is firmly of the APC and nurses no plan to leave the party to any other party, least of all the PDP which is floundering and churning in the throes of its last days.

“Chief Sylva cannot leave the APC, a party he has joined in building, in both state and national, to the very top of political and governmental efficiency”, Bokoru said.

He attributed the rumour to the agents of the state government saying they kept recycling the report on the social media to achieve some evil intentions.

“The purported defection of Sylva, which they announced through their Facebook hirelings in August, had to be recycled in October, just like the ridiculously untrue story of the 48 houses they keep recycling every year.

Meanwhile, Sylva also described as inconsequential, the recent defection of his former Campaign Director, Media and Publicity, Chief Nathan Egba, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The fact is not lost to Chief Sylva that this latest defection story coincides with the so called defection of a certain Nathan Egba who was neither a member of the APC nor a man with any bit of political relevance.

“Chief Sylva urges his supporters, members of the APC and the good people of Bayelsa State to remain steadfast as this current darkness will soon give way for light”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.