M.O.B. best qualified to govern Ekiti

As the momentum to Ekiti 2022 gubernatorial election builds up, one man is conspicuously placed at the center of discussions – Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (M.O.B).





A thoroughbred administrator, Adeoye’s feet touched every step of the ladder without jumping any. Beginning his journey as a strong and fearless student leader, Bamidele occupied the position of the National President of Federation of Ekiti State Student’s Union (FESSU), and Public Relations Officer of the Students’ Union Government, both during his time at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). He was later elected as National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President in 1989 during his further education sojourn at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).



As a law graduate, in what can be described as his baptism into partisan politics, M.O.B. served as Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Appropriation, Banking and Currency in the third National Assembly, a hybrid of sensitive committees critical to the success or otherwise of any government.





After the undemocratic truncation of the third republic, while many of his age-mates preferred to become comfortable with the gestapo-style ‘government’ or even found ways to focus on selfish pursuits, Bamidele joined other comrades in the trenches to fight the tyranny of the military government and returned Nigeria to democracy, a feat that came with painful sacrifices.

Senator Bamidele, in the last three decades, has meritoriously served in both the legislative and executive arms of government, working with the best minds and excelling in various circumstances without blemish.

As a lawyer, trained in Nigeria and beyond, his bright mind gave birth to Opeyemi Bamidele and Associates, a firm of solicitors, advocates and arbitrators established since 1992 and with offices in Lagos and Abuja.

His experience in all the three arms of government, coupled with his undeniable and indelible history as a student leader and fierce human rights activist, not to mention his wide acceptability within and outside his political party puts Bamidele head and shoulders above all in the race for the Oke Bareke Seat of governance.

As we look forward to Ekiti 2022 gubernatorial electoral process, Senator Bamidele stands tall among the aspirants, and Ekiti state, the fountain of knowledge and the land of honour, deserves the very best.

John Adeoye,Abuja.

Related

No tags for this post.