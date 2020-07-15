MAAN targets 25mn tons maize for 2020

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has commended the federal government’s ban on maize importation, and revealed that it is targeting production of 25 million metric tons for the year 2020.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the national president, Dr. Abubakar Bello Funtua said his members have cultivated over 250,000 hectares of land for the 2020 wet season programme and are capable of meeting the nation’s demand.

Funtua praised Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) support toward the association, saying the Apex bank provided high yielding maize seeds to all its members, aside the N16 billion fund assistance secured by his members from CBN.

“This planting season, the CBN has supported the whole of the value chains of maize production. From the provision of all needed inputs to land preparations to harvesting, aggregation and storage. This year, wet season programme maize production, over 250,000 hectares of land have been cultivated by MAAN members only, with this and other partners, maize production would be doubled.

“To achieve this, the CBN has supported by providing high yielding maize seeds to all our members. With these great steps being taken by the government, the country can be self-sufficient in maize production in the next few months if we all believe in the capacity of our farmers and put our hands on the plough.

“Therefore there is no need for any end users to seek maize importation. We are moving more into large dry season farming where we are sure that it will increase the availability of maize grains for all end users.

“To assure the end users, MAAN is already engaging reputable commercial end users of maize to enter into Memorandum of Understanding as off takers, this is to make maize available and provide a market for our farmers under a fair trade price to both sides,” he said.

He however warned grain farmers and merchants not to use the opportunity to unnecessarily increase the price of maize grains, saying they must contribute their quota by maintaining reasonable prices.