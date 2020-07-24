MAAUN assists Kano indigene with N1m for bagging first class

The Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN), Maradi, has donated N1 million to the first class graduate of law from the university, Miss Maryam Abdullahi Danbam, an indigene of from Kano state.

In a press statement in Kano Friday, the founder and president of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, announced the donation while presenting certificates to the graduates at a dinner organised by the institution for the law graduating students in Maradi, Niger Republic.

He said the management of the university had also offered the student scholarship grant to pursue a master’s degree in the university, adding that Maryam Damban had distinguished herself for being the best graduating student out of the 35 that graduated from the Faculty of Law in 2020.

Abubakar-Gwarzo called on all students of the university and others across the world to imbibe the habit of hard work, dedication and commitment to enable them to succeed in their chosen fields of study.

“I am calling all our students and students all over the world to always work hard, be dedicated and passionate to their studies to enable them to succeed,” he said.

Responding, on behalf of other students, Maryam expressed happiness and gratitude to the management of the institution for giving her the money and scholarship grant.

“This is the happiest day in my life. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and thankfulness to the management of the university as well as the founder and proprietor of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, for the gesture,” she said.

