Mabo wants local coach for Super Falcons

Former Super Falcons handler, Coach Ismaila Mabo, has insisted that the mantle of coaching the senior female national team should be given to an indigenous coach in the country.

Mabo was the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics, and 2004 Summer Olympics.

Mabo in an exclusive chat with journalists stated that Nigeria under the leadership of an indigenous coach remains the only African side to have reached the World Cup and Olympics games quarterfinals.

“I personally took the Super Falcons team to the quarterfinals of the world cup in America in 1999, and I also took them to the Olympics in Greece”

“The girls I trained then, are very well trained coaches now, why not give them a chance to prove their mettle?, he asked.

Mabo led Nigeria to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the team’s best-ever result.