MACBAN: Restoring the confidence of herders

A pastoral society is one that depends primarily on herding livestock for its existence rather than agriculture. It is a truly sustainable culture in that it relies on resources that may be replenished without diminishing their numbers or availability. The term pastoralism comes from the Latin word ”pastor,” which means ”shepherd. The origin of pastoralism date back to 8500-6500 BCE. Pastoralism is a stage in human development between early hunter-gatherers and agricultural communities.

The pastoralists, sometimes called herders, are found in Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon. In Senegal, they inhabit northeastern Ferlo and the southeastern part of the country. In many of these countries, the Fula often constitute a minority group.

Fulani herdsmen build domed houses called suudu hudo or bukkaru made from grasses. During the dry season, these houses are often supported with compact millet stalk pillars; in the wet or rainy season, they are supported by reed mats held together and tied against wood poles.

The advantage of the bukkaru house is that it is mobile and easy to set up and dismantle. When it is time to relocate, the houses are dismantled and loaded onto a camel, horses, donkeys, or sometimes cattle for transport.

In recent times, some herdsmen now live in mud or concrete block houses. The historical antecedents of these herders has shown that they are older than the present day Nigeria where they are becoming victims of ineffective government policies and programmes.

In Nigeria, Fulani pastoralists started migrating into northern Nigeria from the Senegambia region around the 13th century. After the Uthman dan Fodio jihad, the Fulani became integrated into the Hausa culture of Northern Nigeria. Thereafter, during the dry season when the tsetse fly population is reduced, Fulani pastoralists began to drive their cattle into the Middle Belt zone dominated by non-Hausa groups, returning to the north at the onset of the rainy season. But while managing the herd and driving cattle, cattle grazing on farmlands sometimes occurs, leading to destruction of crops and becoming a source of conflict.

The Land Use Act of 1978 allowed the state or federal governments the right to assign and lease land and also gave indigenes the right to apply and be given a certificate of occupancy to claim ownership of their ancestral lands. This placed the pastoral Fulani in a difficult position because most did not apply for lands of occupancy of their grazing routes, and recurring trans-human movement led to encroachment on the properties of others.The designed areas known as grazing routes by the Nigerian government have been taken over by farmers making the herders’ free movement a great concern as in when due, leading to clashes.

Thousands of these herders have been killed as a result of clashes between farmers and semi-nomadic herders leaving them at the mercy of advocacy groups such as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). It is a loose partisan advocacy group centered on promoting the welfare of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria. The organisation was founded in the early 1970s with headquarters in Kaduna. It became legally operational in 1979 and gained wider acceptance as an advocacy group in 1987.

The major goal of MACBAN is to be the umbrella organisation of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria. The activities of the association involve liaising with government on behalf of pastoralists, land use rights, nomadic education and conflict resolution between pastoralists and farmers. It also supports in protecting and increasing grazing reserves for cattle breeders in the country. Though, not all pastoralists intend to stay within grazing reserves but the association provides information to convince grazing reserve skeptics among the nomads to buy into the idea.

As the major promoter of welfare of Fulani pastoralists, yhey are expected to reduce incidences in farmer-herder conflicts and cattle rustling. Since the return to democracy in 1999 in Nigeria, and with increased misunderstanding of the farmers and herders conflicts, MACBAN has now grown beyond just an advocacy group of herders to a frontline campaigner on the continued injustice against these helpless pastoralists.

The group’s board of trustees is led by the Sultan of Sokoto and it receives funding from the board and other donors. Its national chairman is elected every four years. When MACBAN was founded, it received support from Sultan Abubakar III, Aminu, the Emir of Zazzau, Usman Nagogo, the Emir of Katsina and Ado Bayero, the late Emir of Kano. The emirs of these emirates compose a part of the group’s board of trustees.

Notwithstanding, many of these oastoralists have lost confidence in the leadership of the many associations standing as advocacy groups, pegging the name Miyetti Allah or any Fulani inscription. This is because they failed for decades to protect the welfare and interest of the herders across board. It is unarguable that these pastoralists have continued to suffer many casualties across the country, particularly the North-central. This is the narrative that Baba Usman Ngelzarma, the newly sworn president of MACBAN, is championing and hoping to achieve.

The recent killings of yet to be identified number of herders and their cattle in Doma, Nasarawa state while on their way from Benue state are one of the recent sad incidents that continue unabated. Many of these herders have been killed, thousands displaced and millions lost their livelihood. Government, on its part, has continued to assure them of maximum protection of their lives and property in the midst of recurrent miscarriage of justice.

The leadership of many of these Fulani associations have fallen short of being active voices to defend the interest of their members. This may be the reason many of pastoralists associations are not rated beyond being watch dogs to politicians in the midst of the most difficult circumstances these herders found themselves. Consequently, some of these associations have lost the respect of the average pastoralists. Not all may agree that the herdsmen are benefiting nothing directly or indirectly from government despite various interventions. The fact is that even the empowerment and employment opportunities, the Fulani are not cited as beneficiaries despite their high voting population across Nigeria, particularly in the North.

The Ngelzarma reforms

Soon after being declared the duly elected president of MACBAN, Baba Usman Ngelzarma announced various reforms including policies and programmes that will bring the entire pastoralists together as an entity to confront its common challenges. Many are not surprised with the new turn of event under his watch, considering his decades of experience in managing conflicts.

A herder himself from Ngelzarma Emirate in Fune local government area of Yobe state, Ngelzarma is a retired civil servant and now businessman who has excelled in both private and public sectors. He was appointed special adviser on agriculture to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state. Agriculture is one of the critical areas of need where the interest of the herders is important in curbing their current predicaments. It is expected that a sound agricultural programme will solve more than 60-70% of the farmers and herders face off in Nigeria.

The issues, problems and challenges confronting the herders in Nigeria are older than the country itself. Although, different committee of inquiries have been set up to fashion find lasting solution to the crisis not much has been achieved. Thus, an urgent need for wider consultations among the key stakeholders and actors like the security agencies, ethical orientation of these herders, reintegration and empowerment of these herders who have lost it due to incoherent policies and programmes of successive governments in Nigeria form the cardinal principles of Ngelzarma’s new dawn as the national president of MACBAN.

To crown it all, leadership has never been without objections and Challenges from vested interest groups who see themselves as competitors even though MACBAN remains unshakable as the breed of all other sisters associations. It has made it clear to all and sundry that it remains the only viable association that has existed and is functional since 1978 with membership across all states.

The peace and unity of Nigeria is key and it takes only strong men with conviction, passion and commitment in all spheres of human endeavours to achieve. I am confident that in no distant time, herders will celebrate and their dashed hopes in the leadership of this noble association will be rekindled.

This ugly history of the Fulani will be put to rest and things will be great, considering the ongoing reforms of the Ngelzarma leadership of MACBAN.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative, writes from Bauchi via [email protected].

