Madagali should produce Adamawa North Senator – APC chieftain

A loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Usman Shuwa, who believes in the principle of fair play and natural justice, has said the political pendulum of the Northern Senatorial District of Adamawa state should swing to Madagali local government area because it has never produced a senator.

In a statement in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, at the weekend, Shuwa said of the five local government areas, constituting the Northern Senatorial zone, only Madagali has not had its son or daughter to represent the good people of that zone as a senator since the return of democracy in 1999.

In his analysis, based on political inclusiveness of all parties and stakeholders, he said Maiha had Senator Mohammed Mana, Mubi South produced Senator Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, a serving senator, Mubi North has Mr. Ishaku Abbo (Cliff) and Senator Binta Masi Garba Tumba represented Michika.

While appealing to the APC stakeholders to toe the path of unity, fairness and equity, noting that Hamisu Idris Medugu is a worthy son of Madagali who is fit, able, ready, and capable of setting the new wave of glory for the Northern zone.

He said Medugu is agile and an intellectual of repute who can give an excellent representation at the Senate of the Federal Republic.

“We have gone round the five local government areas of the Northern District on a fact finding of those that they have so far declared their interest for this noble service to our people. We discovered Hamisu Medugu is the best for the Senate.

“This man has for many year been in touch with the people at the grassroots. From the blues, he became a philanthropist in the zone. He is still opening doors of help and support to hundreds of our youths in search of jobs, schools, and empowerment.

“I’m, therefore, calling on the APC critical stakeholders at the state and national levels to allow fair play in the political spheres of Adamawa Northern zone by supporting a Madagali man to be the next senator of the zone.

“I find Hamisu Medugu worthy of this cause and if my wishes will become my horses, I urge all the other aspirants to support him for the assignment,” Shuwa said.