Madamai, Kacecere attacks: 3 corpses recovered as Kaduna govt officials visit victims in hospitals



Three more corpses have been recovered from the separate attacks on Kaduna communities of Madamai and Kacecere where 42 people were killed on Sunday, just as Kaduna state government officials visited the injured victims in the hospital.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday said, “Following weekend attacks in Madamai and Kacecere villages of Kaura and Zangon Kataf local

government areas, security agencies on Tuesday recovered three more corpses.

“According to security agencies, two corpses were recovered in Madamai while one was found in Kacecere. The search and rescue operation is still in progress and the government will continue to update the public.”

The recovered corpses brought the death toll in the two communities to 45.

“In a related development, officials of Kaduna state government and senior security personnel drawn from the Military, Police and Department of State Services on Tuesday visited injured victims of last weekend’s attacks in Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas.”



The delegation which was led by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited Jos, Plateau state, as well as Kafanchan where some of the injured are receiving medical attention. .

At the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Aruwan met with the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Stephen Ajen Anzaku, after visiting the survivors, and conveyed the appreciation of Governor Nasir el-Rufai. Speaking of behalf of the governor, the Commissioner assured Prof. Anzaku of the government’s active concern for the Madamai victims. He conveyed the governor’s deep gratitude for the prompt care and attention given, and implored the hospital to continue to give all required, as the Kaduna state government would bear the full cost. ..

Prof. Anzaku in his response assured the government that the hospital will do its best for the victims considering their situation. At the Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan, where survivors of the attack at Kacecere village of Zangon Kataf local government are receiving treatment, the Commissioner conveyed government’s concern over the unfortunate incident and also assured them that government will bear the cost of their treatment.He thanked the hospital for giving attention to the injured, and commended the management and staff for their sacrifices. ..The delegation was informed that other survivors had been referred to Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.