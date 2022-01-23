Madawaki: APC guber aspirant sponsors party’s membership drive





In his quest to become the next governor of Adamawa state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Umar Mustapha Madawaki has bought the idea of increasing the numeric strength of the party mooted by the Party Youth leader, Abubakar Abubakar.

Leveraging on the ongoing voters registration by the Independent National electoral commission (INEC), Umar has sponsored the Adamawa Youth leadership to mobilise people who are eligible to vote in 2023 to register for the exercise.

Umar who is the Otumba of Ekiti is after bringing more people to APC, and vowed to strengthen the party’s membership through the aforementioned exercise as one of the strategies to gain much grassroots support in the interest of the party.

He expressed readiness to sponsor the mobilisation trips across the 21 local government areas of the state because of his conviction that APC is taking over the state from PDP come 2023.

“What we are doing is to strengthen our support and membership base and to also strengthen our nascent democracy. We have all it takes to win the 2023 elections.

“If you talk of the political who is who in the state you will discover that most of them are in APC, our support base and party acceptability is second to none. So the exercise is more of educating our people on the need to be relevant during elections, their voters card is their only weapon for silencing underserved leaders.

“I promised our APC youth of my unrelenting support in cash and kind to successfully carry-out the mobilisation exercise in the interest of our party and democracy,” Umar said