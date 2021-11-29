Maduka dismisses reports queering his capacity to govern Anambra

The governorship candidate of Accord party in the November 6, 2021, Anambra state election Dr. Godwin Maduka has dismissed reports on social media which doubted his capacity to govern the state, describing it as “an attempt to tarnish his image.”

Reports published on social media had alleged that the medical doctor would have turned the state government into a club house or home for unethical practices if he had won the governorship race.

But reacting in a statement he personally signed, Maduka described the information as false publication disseminated by unscrupulous naysayers bent on tarnishing his image​for no just course.

He urged Anambra people and party faithful to ignore the false news.

The statement reads in parts: “It is​ unfortunate that some unserious individuals have bent on tarnishing my image just to jeopardize my intentions of bringing Anambra state to a more progressive and inclusive development. Be informed that Dr Maduka’s integrity and principles which depicts him as one​of​good philanthropists and true leader cannot​descend so low to such false rumour.

“My​years of experiences as a medical professional has earned me​ an international reputation and honour, therefore I​ cannot indulge in such inhumane act. I urged ndi Anambra to remain resolute, and unperturbed but accept the false accusation as one of the propaganda been carried out by those who do not mean well for our dear state. Hence, it is paramount to note that those behind the ungodly act will soon be put to shame.”