Madumere lauds Oshiomole for throwing out unpatriotic elements

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has praised All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, for “his commitment towards the strategic repositioning the party and systematically flushing out all the unpatriotic elements, whose interests are in sharp contrast with that of the party”.

In a congratulatory message Madumere sent to Oshiomole for going ahead to inaugurate the Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo-led Caretaker Committee of Imo APC, noting that it was a display of courage.

Also, he thumbed up for members of the Caretaker Committee describing them as “peopled by those with the requisite capacity to steer the affairs of Imo APC to victory in the 2019 general election.

Further, Madumere said Oshiomhole’s patriotic gesture saved Imo State from being privitalised by Governor Rochas Okorocha. Accordingly, he reasoned that there was no way patriotic party faithful would have allowed Governor Okorocha to personalize Imo APC.

“On behalf of the members of Imo State, APC, I heartily felicitate with our indefatigable National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, for his commitment towards exorcising the party of unpatriotic elements”, Madumere said.

Madumere, who lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for his zeal to improve the living standard on Nigerians and Imolites in particular, expressed his readiness to work hard for the success of the APC.

“President Buhari has embarked on many transforming policy thrusts and implementation in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and aviation. I am prepared to lead the crusade to tell Imo people, the efforts of President Buhari in improving the welfare of the State and the South East at large”, Madumere said.

He equally promised to mobilize support for all candidates of the party to ensure success in all the electoral contests, adding that members of the campaign committee are competent persons who are ready to deliver victory.

Madumere urged the people to support the APC, saying: “it is the only party that has shown resilience, patriotism even to the extent of weeding itself of unpatriotic elements and is willing as well to go all the way to ensure that our Nigeria of collective dream is realized”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.