MAERSK to stop applying peak season surcharge forthwith

MAERSK Line has instructed its commercial department to stop applying the peak season surcharge from 1st September 2020.

A statement by Head of Public Relations, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Rakiya Zubairu, in Abuja said this is in response to protests by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council which recently convened a meeting of the Organized Private Sector to deliberate on the astronomical peak season surcharge imposed by shipping lines calling in Nigeria.

The Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC), subsequently backed Shippers’ Council calls for immediate suspension of the peak season surcharge calling it a violation of previous UASC/European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) agreement requiring prior, mutual and reasonable notification of UASC and PMAWCA by individual shipping companies before any such imposition of new tariff, surcharges or increase in transport cost.

A letter signed by Lara Lana, MD of MAERSK Nigeria and addressed to the ES/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, stated that “our principals in our Head Office have informed us of your letter with subject reference increase in peak season surcharge”.