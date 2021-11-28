Mafara/Anka 2023 and the fate of Dan Baiwa

If there’s something that I am willing to devote my time on in the future apart from my primary assignment it is writing, more especially writing on Nigeria’s politics.

People have been asking why I am passionate about Zamfara state politics despite that the fact that I am not an indigene of the state. They wonder why I wouldn’t I focus on my state’s political affairs, among many other questions. But this time around, I will ask them a question instead of answering their questions. Is it possible for someone to walk around in the early afternoon without being accompanied by his shadow?



It could be recalled that.the incumbent member, representing the good people of Mafara/Anka at the National Assembly Hon Alhaji Kabiru Yahaya Classic went on board with zero vote, because he was favoured by the court verdict that made the victory of Zamfara state 2019 elections to be in favour of all PDP aspirants and made all the APC aspirants to lose their seats.

However, not long ago, Governor Muhammad Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara state together with his legislators both at the state and national levels left PDP to APC except his deputy Mahadi Aliyu Gusau and the member representing Mafara/Anka federal constituency at the House of Representatives due to some reasons best known to them and the Almighty Allah.





Months after he joined the ruling party, the party at the state level, the governor lost focus, because, according to the party’s chieftains, the party is being governed by undesirable elements.



Furthermore, Dr Mikail Barau, also known as Dan Baiwa, who hails from Talata Mafara local government area, is presently aspiring for the seat of Mafara/Anka at the National Assembly under the ruling party and we’ve seen how Dan Baiwa is showing his commitments both in the reality and in the social media spaces towards ensuring that he succeeds Classic in the upcoming election.



Forget about the relationship between Mikail and former governor AA Yari, whoever knows Mikail will tell you that he is loyal to Marafa, because we’ve seen how he dances to his tune; this is obvious because everybody knows it.

Now we might say that in the whole Zamfara state, there are only two PDP members that are holding political offices, and recently we saw the immediate past governor of the state Abdulazizu Yari Abubakar and former senator representing Zamfara Central Kabiru Garba Marafa taking pictures with one of the PDP chieftains at the national level and former Senate President in 8th Senate Abubakar Bukola Saraki, with all indications they have had a closed door meeting.

“Idan kaga kare na shinshinar takalmi, dauka zaiyi”, Hausa adage meaning one can only visit a place of interest. if Yari and Marafa don’t have interest in joining the opposition party, they’ll not bother themselves to meet him, this clearly reaffirms to us that, something is fishy.

Let me conclude by asking some questions and at the.same time to forecast if Dan Baiwa’s loyalty will pay off or not now that Mikail’s godfather is trying to join PDP and Mikail will hardly go against his boss.

The questions are:- if at the tail end Marafa dumps APC for PDP, will Mikail follow Marafa? If he does, will he go on with his aspiration and will the party consider?

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.