Magaji condoles Dangote over brother’s death

Former chairman of Kano state public complain and anti-corruption commission Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has condoled business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Industries Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the death of his brother Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Magaji in a statement, Monday said that “I received with great shock the passing away of your brother Alhaji Sani Dangote who passed away in the united States of America, as Vice chairman of your reputable international company his death is a great lost to Nigeria,West Africa and Africa in general “

According to him “Alhaji Sani Dangote’s death is a loss to the institution of entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa in which through your company where he is serving as Vice Chairman provide Jobs to teeming Nigerian populace which also tamed rising unemployment across Nigeria.

Continuing, the statement read “The former Kano anti corruption Boss further prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Alhaji Sani Dangote an eternal rest and may He gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Munyi Magaji also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant late Alhaji Sani Dangote Aljannah Fridaus”.

