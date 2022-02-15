Magajin Garin Sokoto was a worthy ambassador of Sultanate – Kaduna Electric MD

The Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna, Garkuwan Kabi, has described the late Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba Marafa, as a worthy ambassador of the Sultanate, a patriotic statesman and a shining example of the best side of humanity.

Haruna made the remark Tuesday in Sokoto when he led senior officers of the company, associates and group of his friends on condolence visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, over the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba Marafa, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and a grandson of the first Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Haruna said the late Magajin Garin Sokoto lived an exemplary life devoted to the service of his people and humanity as a whole.

He said: “The late Magajin Gari represents the best of humanity who was always willing to assist and render selfless service to the people.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late kingmaker eternal peace, comfort the family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who was yet to fully recover from the rude shock of the sudden death of the senior member of the Sultanate Council, was speechless and only joined in the prayers.

He was also at the residence of the late Magajin Gari where he condoled the deceased family.

The Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Alhaji Kabiru Ci Gari who responded on behalf of the family, thanked the Kaduna Electric boss for identifying with and sharing in the family loss.

He prayed to God Almighty to reward him abundantly.