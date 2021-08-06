Magashi assures on enhanced military equipment to end insecurity

Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has assured the Nigerian Armed Forces of government’s efforts towards galvanising their capabilities to deliver on national defence and security mandate.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, quoted Magashi as saying this Thursday at the commissioning of the fifty- six (56) blocks of flats and fifty-six (56 ) Boys’ Quarters of the First National Defence College, (NDC) Directing Staff Quarters at its permanent site, Piwoyi Abuja.

While guaranteeing military’s sufficient equipment, adequate trainings and continuous motivation for the officers and personnel at all times, he said the ministry under his watch, would continue to support the NDC.

The minister who had once served as commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), described NDC as “a cerebral center of excellence that deserves all the necessary fundings and logistics supports to facilitate its relocation soon to its enviable permanent site.”

He told the management of the college that “the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari is solidly behind the institution.”

Magashi said “the completion of the 9- story edifice is yet another demonstration of the federal government’s resolve to improve the welfare of the officers, personnel and the civilian elements.”

Speaking at the event, NDC Commandant Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji appreciated the minister’s support in ensuring the completion of the project which he said suffered delay owing to inflationary trends occasioned by budgetary constraints.

Daji later led the special guest to perform the symbolic unveiling ceremony and cutting of the tape.

He also led the dignitaries, including the representative of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Olu Mustapha, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor and Service Chiefs to inspect the facilities in the newly commissioned project.

The climax of the parade was the familiarisation tour of the NDC Permanent site by the minister for an on-the-spot assessment of the on-going projects with a view to taking stock of their levels of completions and to determine the areas of strategic intervention by the ministry.