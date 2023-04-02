Magashi charges defence space administration to leverage on technological advancement to tackle insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Maj. – Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has challenged the new management of the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to raise the bar of technological advancement to tackle security challenges confronting the nation.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri, weekend, disclosed that Magashi gave the challenge during a courtesy call on him by the Management of the Defence Space Administration at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House Abuja.

He harped on the need for DSA to deploy new technology to unlock space resources and satellites to compete favourably with the advanced technologies around the World.

While congratulating the new Chief of the Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi for his well-deserved appointment, the Defence Minister who is the Chairman Governing Council of the DSA expressed optimism that under his watch a lot will be achieved, pointing out that the future is bright for the DSA.

He assured the Management of his continuous support towards mitigating the challenge of funding facing DSA.

In his remarks, Air Vice Marshall Jolasinmi thanked the Minister for approving his appointment and for ensuring timely release of intervention funds, which he said is cushioning the effects of the minimal budgetary allocation.

He said DSA is better positioned to use space product with the launch of the first Satellite while Satellite two and three will be launched soon.

“The orbit is working well while the servicing of its frequency has been a work in progress requiring continuous support by the ministry,” he said.

Jolasinmi who is a combat helicopter pilot with over four thousand flying hours to his credit, assumed the command of the DSA on 3rd February 2023.

