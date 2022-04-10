Magashi’s scorecard as defence minister

When President Muhammadu Buhari appointed General Bashir Magashi as Minister of Defence in 2019, those with vast knowledge of Nigeria’s security challenges immediately knew that the president made the right choice in who should lead his team in planning and managing the defence of Africa’s leading democratic government that has been facing serious security challenges.

Everyone who knew him, especially in the days of his illustrious military career, know that General Magashi is one of the most experienced and accomplished generals in terms of tactical strategy, military leadership and administration in Nigeria and Africa.

Expectedly, General Magashi (rtd) did not disappoint the expectations placed on him. Like Dr. Martin Luther King said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Thus, going by good account of performance, General Magashi (rtd), we now know the measure of the Minister of Defence.

One of the first notable things he did when he assumed office was that he quickly addressed the lack of effective coordination and synergy, especially in the fight against insurgency and banditry, among defence agencies.

Deploying his vast field and administrative experiences, he identified the lapses, forged a solid inter-agency collaboration among the Army, Air Force, Navy and intelligence agencies. The result became evident immediately as the Nigerian troops at the frontlines in the North-east and North-west took the fight to the gates of terrorists, smoked them out of their hiding places and neutralised them on continuous bases. It is clear that the terrorists have been largely decimated and scattered. That is why they resort to aiming at soft civilian targets.

Before now, the Sambisa Forest had gained a mythical status as an unassailable fortress of insurgents; however, today, the place is a conquered territory. The evil forest has been demystified by gallant Nigerian troops and it is no longer a safe haven as terrorist hideout.

It is on record that one of the most successful record of achievements of the Buhari administration in it’s fight against insurgency is the procurement of weapons and ammunition which include fighter jets fitted with latest technology, a credit that largely goes to the relentless efforts of Minister of Defence, General Magashi (rtd).

As noted by General Magashi severally, it was obvious that one of the reasons why the Nigerian troops at the frontlines were having difficult times confronting insurgents was as a result of lack of adequate weapon. Shuttling between the presidency and the National Assembly with proposals and for legislative approval, General Magashi never left any stone unturned until Nigerian government began to buy weapons and today our troops have gained upper hand in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The welfare of Defence staff remains a top priority for the Minister of Defence. This is because he is an emphatic military administrator. And talking about emphathy, William Pagonis, a US General who served as the director of logistics during the Golf War in 1991 said something very striking.

According to him, “Owning the facts is a prerequisite to leadership. But there are millions of technocrats out there with lots of facts in their quivers and little leadership potential. In many cases, what they are missing is empathy. No one is a leader who can’t put himself or herself in the other person’s shoes. Empathy and expertise command respect”.

This is why General Magashi has earned the respect of Defence Staff. He is always upbeat in matters of welfare, particularly when ever it has to do with the troops at the frontlines.

Apart from.that, there has been increased efforts in the provision of office accommodation, construction of new barracks, renovation of many barracks, infrastructural development within Defence offices in the country in order to boost efficient service delivery.

Also under the leadership of General Magashi (rtd), Nigeria has continued to initiate, harness and strengthen strategic defence partnership with other military powers or countries in order to enhance Nigeria’s effectiveness in tackling insecurity in the country.

Though insecurity still remains a global challenge for which Nigeria has its own experience, there is no doubt that General Magashi (rtd) is dividing the right leadership on how to handle the situation through strategic planning, coordination and management as the Minister of Defence.

It is noteworthy that his rich military experience has prepared him for his current assignment. He was a former military administrator of Sokoto State, former Commandant of Guards Brigade, former General Officer Commanding (GOC), Commander of ECOMOG peace operation, member of the Provisional Ruling Council during the regime of the General Abdulsalami Abubakar, a lawyer and expert in International Humanitarian Law and many more.

Indeed, General Magashi (rtd) is an inspirational leader who leads with his heart and mind, the type that Field Marshal Sir Bill Slim, Governor General of Australia, talked about.

In his view, “Leadership is of the spirit, compounded of personality and vision: its practice is an art. Management is of the mind, more a matter of accurate calculation, of statistics, of methods, timetables and routine; its practice is a science. Managers are necessary; leaders are essential”. How true of General Magashi (rtd)!

I therefore enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to give maximum support to the present government in its relentless efforts at tackling insecurity in the country.

Okolie writes from Abuja.

