Magazine launch: Northern politicians, academics, storm Kano for Akpabio

Prominent northern politicians, academics and opinion leaders stormed Kano, Sunday, for what turned out to be the first mammoth crowd to drum up support for Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio ahead of 2023 general elections.

Although the coordinator of Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) group, which hosted the event tried to convince the audience that the event was not about 2023, few who spoke to our correspondent after the event believed him but many insisted it was like the icing on the cake, regarding the possibility of drafting the minister into the presidential race.

The convener of SGACG, Malam Jibril Tafida, who delivered a speech on the group and its objective, however, said it was meant to officially launch The National Interest newsmagazine.

Elsewhere in the speech he said the magazine was meant to correct the erroneous impression of many about the minister, describing Akpabio as the most misunderstood politician.

He said: “Mr. Chairman, this is to say that our current effort is a volunteer initiative by like-minded individuals who share a belief in good governance and one Nigeria. It is also an effort to tell the world the truth about the most misunderstood politician in Nigeria today.

“This organization presents Senator Akpabio for Common Good and for public education and not for 2023 campaigns. Therefore, the magazine is out to let the world know who Senator Akpabio really is and what he stands for.

“I would like to use this opportunity to tell you about a man whose generosity has reached every nook and corner of Nigeria.”