MAGGI’s Muna Kwarya returns with sizzle

Muna Kwarya, MasterChef-style cooking show, launched by MAGGI in March 2021, is now in its second season with more exciting prizes for the winners.

About 12 contestants comprising finalists from each of the zonal centres in Sokoto, Kano, Yola, Jos and Abuja are battling it out over stoves and pots and the first prize of N2million.

Category Manager for Culinary in Nigeria, Nwando Ajene said that Muna Kwarya provides the opportunity and platform to showcase the best of Arewa culinary dexterity.

“We are offering a more attractive prize of N 2,000,000:00, this year to attract the best young chefs and food enthusiast in Arewa land from age 18 to 30 years. The first runner up and the second runner up will go home with N1million and N500,000 respectively. All the 12 contestants will each receive consolation prize of hundred thousand Naira, as well as a basket of MAGGI seasoning to continue to make delicious meals even after the contest.” This season of Muna Kwarya has Mc Sophie as host while Mc Abdul (Tugens), Jamilah Lawal and Hapsy Ibrahim are serving as judges.

The show will see two contestants evicted daily in the first three episodes while the remaining six contestants will contend for the coveted prizes in the final week.

Muna Kwarya is one of the three regional cooking shows which form part of MAGGI’s Simply good commitment to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets.

The Maggi Cooking Shows aim to educate young people about the importance of home-cooking, the use of fresh ingredients, and the benefits of healthy nutrition.