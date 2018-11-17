Magu appoints Daily Times Editor Amokeodo media assistant

The Daily Times Editor, Mr. Tony Amokeodo has been appointed as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu. Amokeodo is expected to strengthen the image of the anti-graft agency as well as further illuminate the activities of the foremost anti-corruption. Amokeodo, who has about three decades wide range working experience in the media industry, has worked in leading newspaper organisations including, The Punch Newspapers, where he worked for about 16 years and left as an Assistant Sub-Editor. He later joined The Leadership Newspapers, Abuja as Group News Editor before joining The Daily Times. Amokeodo brought his professionalism to bear by rebranding The Daily Times under the management of Folio Communications. The Daily Times under his editorship regained its lost glory by being on the newsstands daily where the newspaper now ranks among the best in the media industry in terms of news content, business news, editorial analysis, aesthetic page planning and innovative journalism. Amokeodo has since resumed duty at the new head office of the EFCC headquarters, Abuja

