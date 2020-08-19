Magu: FG’s corruption war endless, wasteful – Sokodabo

A federal lawmaker, Hon. Hassan Sokodabo, has faulted the federal government’s determination to fight corruption.

Hon. Sokodabo who spoke in Abuja recently noted that multiple committees instituted on alleged corruption allegations by high ranking public servants and politicians was a mere smokescreen meant to divert public attention from the real issues.

Sokodabo representing Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje federal constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), described the endless probe committees as wasteful and defeatist.

He also said that several committees set up to probe established infringements bordering on corruption, showed weakness on the part of the All Progressives Party (APC) administration to bring corrupt officials to book.

The serving lawmaker said corruption has now become uncontrollable and peaked in the country more than at any period in the history of the nation under the watch of a president acclaimed as an anti-corruption crusader.

Sokodabo cited the probe of the suspended Chairman of the Economic Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as a typical example of endless confusion and lack of seriousness on the part of the present administration in its fight against corruption.

He wondered why another committee was set-up to review the report of a panel which probed the EFCC.

The ideal thing that should have been done, according to the lawmaker, was for the federal government to have charged Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to enable him and the EFCC management team to clear themselves and remove suspicions of attempted manipulation or cover-up.

“My position on the Magu saga remains one. If the Attorney General finds that Magu committed some offences or infractions, let him be charged to court so he can clear himself.

“What is the need for another committee that was set up to review the report? Is the new committee the one to tell them to charge him to court? We are just going round in a circle and does not show that the government wants to fight corruption to a standstill,” the lawmaker said.

He also appealed to the FCT residents to observe without reservations the protocols prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) against the spread of Coronavirus especially washing hands regularly and reminded the people that prevention was still better than cure.