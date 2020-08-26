Magumeri: Zulum urges intelligence, directs rebuilding of hospital





Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has appealed to people of Borno state particularly, Magumeri residents to always avail the security agencies with useful and reliable intelligence on suspected movements and whereabouts of Boko Haram insurgents terrorising the state, for prompt response.



He also assured the community that nothing will deter his government from relocating the congested IDPs living in Maiduguri the state capital to their ancestral homes for them to continue with their normal lives and livelihoods.



The governor stated this Tuesday while assessing the extent of damage done to some public structures and residential houses in Magumeri town of Magumeri LGA of Borno state by Boko Haram insurgents few days ago when the insurgents invaded the town and set some buildings ablaze and carted away a new brand tractor provided to the LGC for the rural farmers during the raining season among others.



The insurgents were said to have burnt down a newly renovated and upgraded health care facility with all the medical equipment.



Irked by the extent of damage and serial attacks in villages and towns by the insurgents in search of food and money, Governor Zulum pledged never to relent in his efforts to renovate any structures the insurgents destroyed to ensure steady return of the IDPs back to their communities.



“Nothing will stop us from renovating the destroyed facilities and houses for the IDPs to return to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal life and live a better life. We are calling on them to stop the destruction and killings and return to their people. They should stop terrorising their parents and grandparents for God sake,” Zulum said.