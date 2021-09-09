Mahmood reels out plans as he takes over agric ministry

The newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, has officially taken over duty at the ministry.

Signing the take over note, Abubakar said the priority of the Ministry under his leadership will be to ensure that the ministry have the necessary policy direction on ground that will truly position agriculture as the mainstay of Nigeria economy as captured in the Medium Term National Development Plan, and Mr President’s vision of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“In this regard, the National Livestock Transformation Plan will be the priority due to implication not just by security infiltration but its overall impact is having on insecurity in the country.

“In addition, research and extension services will be strengthened to ensure that best practices are translated into concrete deliverables in the agric and livestock value chains. We will start to promote synergies among the agencies and departments of the Ministry.

“Agencies must collaborate and work with relevant stakeholders to achieve our mandate. Giving the people that we feed buy Nigerian produce wherever you can because that is the way to support our own farmers so that they can continue to produce, and we just find out that we can do that during the border closure, there was sufficient rice.

He said even President Buhari eats the same rice so there is no reason why Nigerians cannot patronize the country’s farmers.

“Food security is everything, and can make a difference. There is no reason why we cannot do this. We have the resources and all it takes to make Nigeria the number one producer and exporter of food, and not just in Africa even outside this continent.

“What I expect and hope is that all our operating partners locally and internationally to make sure we achieve this dream of Mr President and make Nigeria food sufficient at any giving time in the history of this country,” he said.

The former minister, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, while delivery his forewelfare address, said the ministry of Agriculture is full of professionals, and they have all contributed toward the Development of the ministry.

“We came when the nation was faced with challenges, yet there was no director I found wanting. They are all extremely hard working.

“My hope is that one day the ministry will speak with one voice, we have enomius challenges in the ministry, we most work to resolve the problem of herders, farmers fight, and the problem of fertilizers, these are the areas we should case our attention.

Nanono who said he has retired to the farm, charge the staff to give the incoming ministry full support.

“We try to almost stop the import of rice, but I hope we will do same in fish, and other sector.