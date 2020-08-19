Maida’s death a personal loss – Masari

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has described the death of Wada Maida as a personal loss to him and the people of Katsina state.

Masari stated this shortly after attending the funeral prayer of the deceased held at the Shagari Jumma’at Mosque in Area I Garki on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maida’s funeral prayer was led by Imam Rabiu Suleiman amidst tears by his family members, friends, associates and Muslim Ummah.

Masari said the deceased was a patriotic citizen of the country who dedicated the whole of his life in the service of the country.

“Whenever we lose somebody in Islam, we say to Allah we all come from and to Him we shall return.

“Apart from being a personal friend, late Wada was a patriotic citizen of the country.

“He spent his life in the service to humanity. He was my age mate; we had so many associations together and we normally give assistance to the needy.

“Recently, we gave donation together to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina. So for me, it is a personal loss and to Katsina state, it is a big one based on his services to the nation. He really represented Katsina well,” Masari said.

On his part, Sen. Ibrahim Ida, Sardaunan Katsina, who represented Katsina Emirate Council at the burial, described the death of Maida as a colossal loss to the country.

Ida added that the deceased would be remembered for his uprightness, honesty and integrity.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the deceased would be remembered by his friends because he was a great and true friend to many people.

Adamu said that late Maida would be remembered for his accomplishments in the journalism profession and the media house that he established.

The Acting Managing Director, NAN, Mr Dele Ojo, said the demise of Maida was a great loss to NAN, saying “Wada Maida lived and died for NAN.”