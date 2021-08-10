Maiden sports ministry Northwest zone/wadson Int’l 5-aside Kaduna Soccer begins

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Northwest zone in collaboration with Wadson International has commenced the maiden edition of the Kaduna metropolis U-15 five-a-side soccer competition.

Blueprint gathered from the zonal sports coordinator, Abdullahi Idris, that the competition which started on August 2 is to last for three weeks after which winners will go home with lots of prizes on August 21 during the closing ceremony.

“Venue of the 5-a-side is the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall & Tennis Court from 10:00am to 05:00pm daily,” he informed.

According to him, the prizes to be presented, which were donated by Chief Ogbonna Daniel, CEO of Wadson International and Chairman of sports equipment’s marketers association Kaduna state include certificates, trophies, training bips/cons, balls and medals.

He further informed that the competition would feature a side attraction of U-12 free style competition.

“We are grateful to Chief Sunday Dare, Minster of Youth and Sports Development and Chief Nebolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, for their tremendous support,” he added.