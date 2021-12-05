Maiduguri airport not under attack – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has debunked a report that stated that an explosion said to have affected part of the one thousand Housing Estate near the Hajj Transit Camp in Maiduguri also the airport.

A terse electronic statement signed by FAAN General Manager for Corporate Affairs, Mrs. assured that there was neither explosion, nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.

It stated that “With respect to an online report making the rounds that the Maiduguri airport was rocked by a bomb explosion purportedly masterminded by Boko Haram insurgents, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify passengers and the general public that there was neither explosion, nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.”

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever.” the airport management agency Spokesperson told journalists.

Related

No tags for this post.