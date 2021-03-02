Maiduguri: FG partners Borno govt, security agencies to restore power

Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman has said the federal government is working with the Borno state government and security agencies to restore power to Maiduguri.

Mamman in a tweet via his official Twitter handle @EngrSmamman on Tuesday said the FG was working assiduously to mitigate security challenges threatening the project.

He also sympathised with those affected by the recent attacks by the insurgents while working to restore power supply to Maiduguri.

“My sincere apologies to all those affected by the insurgents attack on infrastructure supplying electricity to Maiduguri, we have dedicated Engineers from the @TCN_NIGERIA on ground currently working on restoring power.

“We are working hand in hand with the state government and security personnel to mitigate security challenges on ground.

“The AG. MD of the TCN, Engr. Abdulaziz was on ground with his team a week ago to assess ongoing work. Thank you and God bless,” the minister said.



Related

No tags for this post.