Mailafia blasts Al-makura for attempting to sell Nasarawa State

African Democratic Congress ADC presidential candidate Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has faulted the alleged fraudulent manner the APC governorship primaries were conducted in Nasarawa State claiming that it was conducted to favour a foreigner.

Mailafia stated this in a remark during the 50th anniversary and golden jubilee of the prestigious Mada Hills Secondary school in Akwanga over the weekend.

The candidate, who noted with pride the high quality of personalities being produced by the school, including himself and numerous other notable politicians and successful entrepreneurs, believed that the time has come for the school products to voted governors for the state and the president of the nation.

Speaking on the political development ahead of the 2019 polls,the presidential candidate lamented the fraudulent manner at which the APC governorship primaries was conducted in Nasarawa State to deprive core indigenes such as the incumbent Deputy Governor Silas Ali Agara among other qualified indigenes of the state the opportunity to become Governor, saying the action of the state Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura and his cronies was regratable.

“Your Excellency the Deputy Governor, I know you may not like what I want to say but the truth must be told, that there is no justification for the Governor to deny the people of Nasarawa State the opportunity to be governed by their bonified sons rather than a non indegene who is a sugar cane seller from Kano or elsewhere to be giving the governorship ticket of a ruling party in the state, this injustice cannot be tolerated anywhere ”

He however assured the people of the state that Nasarawa State will be liberated from its captors and be governed governed by a true indegene of the state from the Northern senatorial Zone in 2019, urging the people to unite and rise against foreign oppression.

The former CBN Deputy Governor further appealed for the support of the people of Nasarawa State which he considers as his second home after Kaduna and the rest of Nigerians to enable him be their president in 2019 to bring about meaningful socio-economic and infrastructural development in a peaceful atmosphere.

