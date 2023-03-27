Mailantarki ‘ll make FCT proud in Federation Cup – Proprietor

The chairman of Mailantarki Care Football Club of Abuja, Alhaji Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has assured football loving fans in the FCT that his club is the team to beat when the national football association cup otherwise known as Federation Cup finally gets underway.

Mailantarki , who contested the gubernatorial election in Gombe state on the ticket of New Nigeria People’s Party but lost the election (same day the team won the FA cup) in an interview with Blueprint correspondent in Abuja expressed joy that his club was able to win 2023 FCT FA Cup.

“Winning the FCT FA Cup gladdens my heart despite losing my gubernatorial election. It is a sort of relief. I have a lot of confidence in this team. They will go a long way in the national Federation Cup and make the FCT proud.

“I will now have more time to put into football business and that is exactly what I’m doing now. I’m going to dedicate more time and resources in putting in place the necessary structure for the team to succeed so that at the end of the day our dreams will be realised,” Mailantarki said.

In the FCT FA Cup finals, played few days ago, Mailantariki Care Football Club of Abuja defeated EFCC FC 4-2 on penalties to lift the coveted cup.

