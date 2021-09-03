Maina’s continuous incaceration not in Nigeria’s Interest – CSO





A Civil Society Organization, Citizens Advocate, has said it is not in Nigeria’s best interest to continually keep the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina in Kuje Correctional Centre in spite of his deteriorating health condition.

The group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Chukwu Okonkwo, shared this view on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He noted that the country has lost 120 billion dollars as a result of Maina’s incaceration and consequently called on relevant authorities to free him and take advantage of his expertise in funds recovery.

“As a civil society organisation, we hold the firm view that it is not in Nigeria’s interest to continue to keep Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina in prison custody in spite of his failing health condition.

“We were taken aback when the vacation judge, Justice A.R Mohammed declined to grant the former pension boss bail even with the compelling medical reports from Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital. He didn’t even look at it. What is trial without life? We wonder the kind of legal system Nigeria operates.

“To shock you, do you even know that Nigeria has lost the sum of 120 billion dollars as a result of Maina’s incaceration?

“Yes. This is true. In October last year, Maina said he was going to use his expertise to recover 10 billion dollars for Nigeria on monthly basis if given the opportunity.

“So, if you calculate 10 billion dollars from then till now, Maina would have given Nigeria 120 billion dollars. Who is loosing? Is it not Nigeria?

“We call on the authorities to free Maina from prison custody so that he can attend to his health problems and help Nigeria recover funds just like he has done before,” he said.