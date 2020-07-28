Mainland Bridge: Cooperate with FRSC, LASMA officials, NARTO urges car owners

National president of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman, has called on vehicle owners to cooperate with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), LASTMA and other security agencies as rehabilitation works commenced on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Othman, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja Tuesday, said his association welcomed the repair of the bridge, adding that it is long expected.

“The partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge should have come earlier than now due to the situation of the bridge and such kind of work will not take place with the vehicles moving here and there.

“The bridge should have long been repaired before now, but now that it is being repaired it is not out of place, we welcome the idea. We similarly appreciate the fact that they have to close the bridge for the work to commence. So, it is a very laudable action. We appreciate government and we support them.

“Government proposed six months for the work to be completed and the roads will open after the six months. The alternative routes provided are good.

“But since these are the only alternative routes, we don’t have any option than to follow the alternative routes,” Othman said.

On the incessant accidents of tankers and other articulated vehicles on the highways, he said NARTO was discussing with truck owners to train their drivers on road and driving ethics.