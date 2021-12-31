Maintain undying spirit, enter 2022 with optimism, Gov Inuwa tasks citizens

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged the people of the state to reflect and draw on the lessons learned in the preceding year in all aspects of human endeavours and continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country as the new year begins.

The Governor, in his New Year message, projected that 2022 will offer the citizenry a new vista and opportunity to renew their faith in God, as he urged the people to look to the future with optimism.

He also expressed optimism that the year 2022 will be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of the people of the state amid socio-economic difficulties, insecurity and the global pandemic of COVID-19 and its consequential effects.

He enjoined the people to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2022 with hope and renewed faith.

He congratulated the citizens for seeing the end of 2021 and stepping into the New Year in high spirits, encouraging them to continue to work hard enough and show resilience to overcome the challenges and emerge stronger.

