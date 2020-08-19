Maiwada, defender of free speech, promoter of finest media ethics – Buhari, NGE, MMPN others

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he received with deep sorrow, the news of the passing on of a close ally, friend and associate, Malam Wada Maida, 70, whose stewardship and loyalty to him and the country over many years had been with great distinction.

In a condolence statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Tuesday, President Buhari said: “I am profoundly shocked by the sudden death of Malam Wada Maida, my former Press Secretary, a man who possessed one of the highest qualities of professional integrity throughout the course of his journalistic career.”

He said “Wada Maida was a very dedicated, hardworking and loyal professional for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration,” adding that, “the passion with which Maida did his job accounted for his professional success in life, making it possible for him to attain the pinnacle of excellence in his career.”

The President joins the Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, members of his cabinet and the family of late Malam Wada Maida in mourning the sad loss, and called for prayers for the state and country as they accept the will of the Almighty God, who determines the fate of everyone.

The President prays that the Almighty God will forgive his shortcomings and grant him a home in jannatul firdaus

Similarly, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed shock at the death of one of its former presidents, Mallam Wada Maida, who died in his home in Abuja Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 70.

NGE in a statement by its president, Mustapha Isah, and general secretary, Mary Atolagbe, Tuesday stated that “Wada was until his death chairman of the Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI).

“He was also the chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper,” it added.

Continuing, the statement read: “The accomplished journalist served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, as military Head of State between December 31, 1983 and August 26, 1985.”

“He was appointed Managing Director of NAN in 1994, after serving for nine years as its Editor- in-Chief.

“Born in Katsina state on March 5, 1950, Mallam Wada Maida was admitted into the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in 1971, Indiana School of Mass Communication between 1972 and 1975 and Aberdeen College of Commerce, UK, between 1975 and 1977.

“Mallam Maida was a thorough-bred professional, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession. His achievements as president of the Guild will never be forgotten.

“The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession.

“He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur.

“Though, his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Mallam Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a reporter, editor, managing director and publisher.

“The Guild expresses its condolences to his family, colleagues as well as the government and people of Katsina state.”