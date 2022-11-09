Maiyaki debunks kidnapping of Delta CP in Nasarawa 

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, CP Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, has debunked stories of the kidnapping of Delta state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ari, in Nasarawa state.

He stated this Wednesday, in a press briefing in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

“As regards the purported kidnapping of a serving Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa state, I will like to say categorically that the news is fake.

“The Commissioner of Police in Delta, an indigene of Nasarawa state, who was allegedly kidnapped in the state, spoke with me yesterday from his office in Asaba and confirmed to me that he had not been to Nasarawa state lately,” he said.

He assured citizens of the command’s readiness to fight crime and criminality.

“I emphatically want to assure you that crime will be fought relentlessly. I will continue where my predecessor stopped and be available at all time for the people of Nasarawa state,” he said.

The CP sought for media support and collaboration in making sure that issues concerning police, be reported objectively and investigative journalism be conducted before publication.