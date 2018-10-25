Majority of prison inmates nationwide are Fulani youths-Gov Atiku

Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state has expressed dismay

over involvement of Fulani youths in crimes and other social vices as

a result of which they constitute majority of inmates in various

prisons across the country.

He made this known while addressing Fulani herdsmen in the state at

the presidential banquet hall, Birnin Kebbi. He wondered why Fulani

youths indulged in crimes. He also wandered if it is because majority

of them are illiterates or because they have little endurance which

led them to take laws into their hands.

He enjoined Fulani leaders of thought, parents and guardians to

checkmate the activities of their wards at every given time so as to

ensure crime free Fulani settlements.

Bagudu disclosed that the state government has procured N1.5 billion

loan from Procter and Gamble (P&G) to boost animal husbandry in the

area of milk, cheese and meat production.

Similarly, he assured that very soon, Fulani settlements would be

provided with all necessary infrastructural amenities that includes

water, schools, healthcare facilities and adequate grazing reserves

for their animals.

According to him, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry has been directed

to demarcate all animal grazing yards and routes across the state in

order to continue enjoying relevant peace in the state, especially

between the farmers and the herdsmen.

Speaking earlier, the President of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders

Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa Zuru thanked the state

government under the leadership of Senator Bagudu for according

utmost priority attention to cattle herdsmen .

The permanent secretary in the state ministry of Animal Husbandary,

Alhaji Musa Magaji said the ministry has procured vaccines and drugs

for animals while personnel were trained at Bulasa Livestock Breading

and Investigation Center (LIBC) for quick intervention.

