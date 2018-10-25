Majority of prison inmates nationwide are Fulani youths-Gov Atiku

Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state has expressed dismay
over involvement of Fulani youths in crimes and other social vices as
a result of which they constitute majority of inmates in various
prisons across the country.
He made this known while addressing Fulani herdsmen in the state at
the presidential banquet hall, Birnin Kebbi. He wondered why Fulani
youths indulged in crimes. He also wandered if it is because majority
of them are illiterates or because they have little endurance which
led them to take laws into their hands.
He enjoined Fulani leaders of thought, parents and guardians to
checkmate the activities of their wards at every given time so as to
ensure crime free Fulani settlements.
Bagudu disclosed that the state government has procured N1.5 billion
loan from Procter and Gamble (P&G) to boost animal husbandry in the
area of milk, cheese and meat production.
Similarly, he assured that very soon, Fulani settlements would be
provided with all necessary infrastructural amenities that includes
water, schools, healthcare facilities and adequate grazing reserves
for their animals.
According to him, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry has been directed
to demarcate all animal grazing yards and routes across the state in
order to continue enjoying relevant peace in the state, especially
between the farmers and the herdsmen.
Speaking earlier, the President of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders
Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa Zuru thanked the state
government under the leadership of Senator Bagudu for according
utmost priority attention to cattle herdsmen .
The permanent secretary in the state ministry of Animal Husbandary,
Alhaji Musa Magaji said the ministry has procured vaccines and drugs
for animals while personnel were trained at Bulasa Livestock Breading
and Investigation Center (LIBC) for quick intervention.
