Makarfi in Taraba, promises to restructure Nigeria

Former Kaduna state governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Ahmad Makarfi has alleged that the security and anti graft agencies of the present federal government have become instruments of intimidation in the hands of the those in power.

Makarfi stated this in Jalingo the Taraba state capital during an interactive session with Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku and other party faithful ahead of the party’s convention.

He added that he has already developed a blueprint that would ensure devolution of power and establishment of a local police while taking the anti graft agencies out of the direct influence of the presidency.

“Our public expenditure must be channeled to areas that have direct impact on wealth and job creation and distribution.

We need to create the middle class to be the booster of our economy and we would provide student loans to make sure that no child drops out of school because of funds.

They would pay back when they are gainfully employed after graduation.

This would make the government to provide jobs so that they can recover their monies,” he stated.

The former national chairman of PDP added that, irrespective of the aspirant that emerges at the convention, the party would need to work as a unit to secure all the votes and also to get those of the ruling All Progressives Congress members by selling them a much better proposition than the APC has to offer them.

In his response, Governor Dickson Ishaku assured the aspirant of the support from Taraba and urged the party delegates in the state to make informed choices by selecting a leader who has the interest of all Nigerians at heart.

Ishaku further described Makarfi as a highly detribalised and peaceful person who is not only principled but also humble enough to accept the position of others even when they work against his own interests.

