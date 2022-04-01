Make food prices affordable, Imam tells traders as Ramadan begins

An Islamic scholar, Dr. Bashir Aliyu-Umar, has urged traders not to increase the prices of commodities as the Ramadan fast begins.

Aliyu-Umar, who is the Chief Imam of Alfurqan Mosque, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, gave the advice while delivering a Jumma’at sermon on Friday.

He appealed to traders to fear Allah and make the prices of essential commodities needed in Ramadan affordable in order to earn Allah’s mercy and blessings.

The Imam noted that Ramadan “is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and is a month of blessings where the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.”

Aliyu-Umar enjoined Muslim faithful to study and recite the Qur’an dutifully, improve obedience to Allah and give charity to the needy, particularly widows and orphans.

He also urged Muslims to remember the night prayers and show kindness and generosity.

The Islamic scholar also called on the faithful to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims are expected to begin the month-long fasting on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the new moon in the country.