Make innovations for greater impact, minister urges NYSC management

The Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to leave no stone unturned towards bringing more innovations, creativity that will enable the scheme to witness more growth and development.

Dare gave the charge during the Annual Management Conference (AMC) while he lauded the scheme for unrelenting effort that is turning the fortune of NYSC for better.

He said there is no doubt, NYSC has contributed tremendously to the growth of Nigeria as a nation, but I think there is need for more reform, more creativity as well as innovations that will propel the scheme to more greater heights.

The minister also revealed that government is not sleeping on youth matter since they are the engine room of the country.

“Since the EndSARS happened, no segment of this country can ever or should ever ignore the youth of our country.

Speaking on NYSC trust fund, the minister assured that there is serious progress on the bill and very soon, the government under President Muhammadu Buhari will give accent to it.

“Trust Fund Bill is the final stage, waiting for final approval and by the grace of God, very soon the president will approve it,” he said.

