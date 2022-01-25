Make integrity, honesty your watchwords, ICPC boss tasks 246 new officers

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), has tasked 246 newly recruited officers to make integrity and honesty their watch words.

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said the ICPC chairman handed the charge while reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the new officers from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC) Training Academy, Suaka, Abuja, after a rigorous six-weeks course.

She said Owasanoye noted that the coming on-board of the new staff would bridge the human capacity gap being faced by the Commission.

According to the ICPC chairman, the recruitment of the 246 staff, comprising senior and junior cadres, out of over 400,000 applicants, would enable the Commission to tackle the problem of corruption that had been bedeviling Nigeria.

“Consider yourself lucky to have been selected by the Commission out of the over 400,000 that applied for the job. Your conduct must be above board because the ICPC mandate demands it.

“Integrity and discipline are essential character traits you must have to excel in your career. You must make integrity and honesty your watchword,” Owasanoye stated.

The spokesperson further stated that the commission’s chairman also cautioned the officers that as the country was battling with the menace of corruption posed by illicit financial flows, internet fraud, and grand corruption among others, they were expected to shun all acts of corruption. “You have the herculean task of ridding Nigeria of the menace of corruption. This board and management have zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, and other forms of official malfeasance.

“You must strive to always live above board. Any act of disloyalty to the Commission will not be tolerated and the person will be shown the way out,” he stated.

On his part, the Commandant-General, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, said the graduates had been rigorously trained and equipped to function as anti-corruption officers.

Audi, who was represented at the POP by the Deputy Commandant, Nnamdi Nwenyi, added that following the training the new officers would be well cultured, disciplined, and loyal staff for ICPC.

Also speaking, the NSCDC Camp Commandant, Mr. Wellington Nkemadu, gave assurance that the new staff were in the position to perform any task assigned to them having undergone six-week long rigorous military and technical training.

He added that the senior cadre would be moved immediately to the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, (ACAN), the training arm of ICPC for another six-week training focusing on technical and core mandates of the Commission, while the junior cadre would remain at the Academy in Suaka for another two weeks.

The Spokesperson said the event, which witnessed excellent displays such as a parade of the graduating officers in slow and quick march, unarmed combat and other non-regular military drills also featured the presentation of awards to four outstanding officers.

Those awarded for outstanding performances and best behaviour include the Course Senior, Akanmode Olayemi, Aisha Mohammed, as well as the two Parade Adjutants, Ahmed Mohammed and Mariam Suleiman.

She said Olayemi, who spoke after the parade, said the training had toughened her to cope with the rigors of anti-corruption work, just as she acknowledged that they had been adequately prepared as integrity officers who would not condone any act of corruption.