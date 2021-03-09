Makinde, Akeredolu persecuting us, NURTW alleges



The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Tuesday accused Oyo and Ondo state government of persecuting their members in their respective states.



The union dissociates self from the crisis in Ondo state, alleging that it was planned by the government to proscribe its union.



The union in a statement signed by the National Deputy General Secretary 2, Anthony Azogua, warned Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, to rescind his plan on the purported move to arrest its members in Oyo state.



The statement advised Governor Makinde to go after those that are tormenting trouble in the state instead of persecuting its members.



“We had in good authority the Governor Makinde has ordered arrest of some of our members in Oyo state.



“Some members of the union, Alhaji Abideen Ejiogbe, Lekan Alesinloye, Kasali Lawal and Isiaka Ajetumobi, recently won a suit against the state government in court. Instead of government to obey the law, we learnt that plans have been perfected to arrest our members. The plan is needless and the least expected of a governor that swore to protect lives and properties of citizens.”



In Ondo state, the union alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, intentional planned to proscribe the union after controlling the union for almost four years.



According to the statement, Jacob Adebo (aka Idajo) that was imposed by Akeredolu has been there for almost four years.



It alleged that the one Gbenga Ijalade from Owo, who is planning to take over from Adebo is also the son of governor Akeredolu.



“The governor is in the best position to settle the misunderstanding between the duo of Ijalade and Adebo since leadership of the union have been prevented by the government to intervene.



“Instead of using various tricks to cause mayhem so as to proscribe the union, the government should allow leadership of the union to intervene because we know how we settle our differences.



“This is the governor that we have hired as our lawyer before his emergence as a governor. We are surprised that our former lawyer is now the same person persecuting us.”



The union however called on the Inspector General of Police to warn his men in Ondo and Oyo states against being used to intimidate and harass members of the union.

Related

No tags for this post.